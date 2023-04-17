Unusual Put Option Trade in KeyCorp (KEY) Worth $132.89K

On April 17, 2023 at 14:10:05 ET an unusually large $132.89K block of Put contracts in KeyCorp (KEY) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.09 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.16th percentile of all recent large trades made in KEY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1537 funds or institutions reporting positions in KeyCorp. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEY is 0.22%, an increase of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 910,480K shares. The put/call ratio of KEY is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for KeyCorp is $18.57. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 53.57% from its latest reported closing price of $12.09.

The projected annual revenue for KeyCorp is $7,951MM, an increase of 17.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFMF - Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF ETF Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 15.76% over the last quarter.

XYLD - Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF holds 67K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 65K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCTC Holdings holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dean Investment Associates holds 79K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEY by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Keycorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.3 billion at December 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name.

