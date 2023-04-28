Unusual Put Option Trade in KE Holdings Inc - ADR (BEKE) Worth $358.89K

On April 28, 2023 at 10:10:32 ET an unusually large $358.89K block of Put contracts in KE Holdings Inc - ADR (BEKE) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.21 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.85th percentile of all recent large trades made in BEKE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in KE Holdings Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 7.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEKE is 1.10%, a decrease of 23.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.14% to 511,918K shares. The put/call ratio of BEKE is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for KE Holdings Inc - ADR is $20.25. The forecasts range from a low of $18.27 to a high of $23.01. The average price target represents an increase of 29.01% from its latest reported closing price of $15.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KE Holdings Inc - ADR is $77,047MM, an increase of 27.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MINV - Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF holds 307K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 99.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 1,792.35% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 239K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 17.18% over the last quarter.

FNI - First Trust Chindia ETF holds 92K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 89.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 41.38% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 175K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing a decrease of 24.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 39.91% over the last quarter.

PIBAX - PGIM BALANCED FUND holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

KE Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

E Holdings Inc. is the leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China's leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 18 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build the industry infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

See all KE Holdings Inc - ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.