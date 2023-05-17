Unusual Put Option Trade in Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR (JMIA) Worth $13.41K

On May 17, 2023 at 15:54:21 ET an unusually large $13.41K block of Put contracts in Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR (JMIA) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.41th percentile of all recent large trades made in JMIA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 11.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMIA is 0.09%, a decrease of 17.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 26,476K shares. The put/call ratio of JMIA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.45% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 49.45% from its latest reported closing price of 2.73.

The projected annual revenue for Jumia Technologies Ag - ADR is 243MM, an increase of 9.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,370K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,376K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 66.91% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,725K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,477K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 74.36% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,278K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares, representing a decrease of 45.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 46.26% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 745K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 48.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 61.83% over the last quarter.

Jumia Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jumia is the leading pan-African e-commerce platform. Jumia's platform consists of its marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and its payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on its platform in selected markets.

