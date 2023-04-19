Unusual Put Option Trade in JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Worth $479.50K

On April 19, 2023 at 13:44:01 ET an unusually large $479.50K block of Put contracts in JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was sold, with a strike price of $110.00 / share, expiring in 275 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.85th percentile of all recent large trades made in JPM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5048 funds or institutions reporting positions in JPMorgan Chase. This is an increase of 214 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JPM is 0.90%, a decrease of 12.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 2,372,729K shares. The put/call ratio of JPM is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.14% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for JPMorgan Chase is $157.16. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 11.14% from its latest reported closing price of $141.40.

The projected annual revenue for JPMorgan Chase is $142,687MM, an increase of 10.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson Wealth Management holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 99.88% over the last quarter.

SENT - AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alta Wealth Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 23.68% over the last quarter.

Intech Investment Management holds 329K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing a decrease of 48.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JPM by 13.40% over the last quarter.

JPMorgan Chase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands.

