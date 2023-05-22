Unusual Put Option Trade in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Worth $908.99K

On May 22, 2023 at 15:12:25 ET an unusually large $908.99K block of Put contracts in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was bought, with a strike price of $135.00 / share, expiring in 396 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in JNJ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 1.09%, an increase of 20.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 1,956,912K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is 183.04. The forecasts range from a low of 162.61 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.18% from its latest reported closing price of 158.91.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is 98,624MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,472K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,440K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 1.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,440K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,601K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48,708K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,959K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.58% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 33,475K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,757K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 69.31% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,675K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson Declares $1.19 Dividend

On April 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share ($4.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.13 per share.

At the current share price of $158.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.67%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 3.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Key filings for this company:

