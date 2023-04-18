Unusual Put Option Trade in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Worth $1,202.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 14:53:39 ET an unusually large $1,202.00K block of Put contracts in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was bought, with a strike price of $160.00 / share, expiring in 640 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.16 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.82th percentile of all recent large trades made in JNJ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 5224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 0.87%, a decrease of 32.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 2,017,201K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is $182.78. The forecasts range from a low of $162.61 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.33% from its latest reported closing price of $165.67.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is $98,624MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.50.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MFS Value Portfolio holds 502K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 6.70% over the last quarter.

JEHSX - Health Sciences Trust NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 43.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 77.01% over the last quarter.

Goldstein Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Texas Yale Capital holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Linker Capital Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

