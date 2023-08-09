Unusual Put Option Trade in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Worth $11,600.00K

On August 8, 2023 at 15:11:18 ET an unusually large $11,600.00K block of Put contracts in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was bought, with a strike price of $230.00 / share, expiring in 38 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 115.71 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in JNJ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson & Johnson. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JNJ is 1.06%, a decrease of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 1,956,162K shares. The put/call ratio of JNJ is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.69% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson & Johnson is 186.42. The forecasts range from a low of 165.64 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.69% from its latest reported closing price of 173.10.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson & Johnson is 98,624MM, an increase of 0.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,616K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,472K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,006K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,440K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48,708K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,959K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.58% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 33,475K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,757K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNJ by 17.80% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 31,675K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Johnson & Johnson believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, Johnson & Johnson has aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson is committed to using its reach and size for good. Johnson & Johnson strives to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. Johnson & Johnson is blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

