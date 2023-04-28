Unusual Put Option Trade in JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (JKS) Worth $44.01K

On April 28, 2023 at 09:43:01 ET an unusually large $44.01K block of Put contracts in JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (JKS) was bought, with a strike price of $42.00 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.93th percentile of all recent large trades made in JKS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in JinkoSolar Holdings Co.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKS is 0.51%, a decrease of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.70% to 20,026K shares. The put/call ratio of JKS is 3.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for JinkoSolar Holdings Co. is $63.41. The forecasts range from a low of $15.03 to a high of $91.23. The average price target represents an increase of 32.85% from its latest reported closing price of $47.73.

The projected annual revenue for JinkoSolar Holdings Co. is $15,301MM, a decrease of 81.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.89.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 41.83% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 24K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 37.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 23.38% over the last quarter.

EEMS - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing a decrease of 4,170.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 98.23% over the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JinkoSolar is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

