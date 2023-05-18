Unusual Put Option Trade in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Worth $216.93K

On May 18, 2023 at 12:19:48 ET an unusually large $216.93K block of Put contracts in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 246 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.67 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in JBLU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jetblue Airways. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.10%, an increase of 11.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 267,965K shares. The put/call ratio of JBLU is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jetblue Airways is 8.47. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.34% from its latest reported closing price of 7.22.

The projected annual revenue for Jetblue Airways is 10,086MM, an increase of 3.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,124K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,262K shares, representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 86.68% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 10,980K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,608K shares, representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 20.93% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,002K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,459K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 9.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,944K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,819K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 8.60% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 9,685K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,076K shares, representing an increase of 16.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 41.91% over the last quarter.

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

