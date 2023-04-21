Unusual Put Option Trade in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Worth $182.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 12:55:33 ET an unusually large $182.00K block of Put contracts in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 637 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.99 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in JBLU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jetblue Airways. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.28%, an increase of 188.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 256,858K shares. The put/call ratio of JBLU is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jetblue Airways is $8.92. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.64% from its latest reported closing price of $6.78.

The projected annual revenue for Jetblue Airways is $10,086MM, an increase of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAC - Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 411K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 41.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 48.63% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 29.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 18.91% over the last quarter.

TCAAX - Thrivent Moderately Conservative Allocation Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 14.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 16.97% over the last quarter.

COLUMBIA FUNDS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Small Cap Value Fund Class 1 holds 431K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 107K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jetblue Airways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

