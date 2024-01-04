Unusual Put Option Trade in JD.com, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (JD) Worth $7,324.80K

On January 4, 2024 at 15:27:32 ET an unusually large $7,324.80K block of Put contracts in JD.com, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (JD) was bought, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.01 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.85th percentile of all recent large trades made in JD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 923 funds or institutions reporting positions in JD.com, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 229 owner(s) or 33.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JD is 0.52%, a decrease of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.67% to 423,593K shares. The put/call ratio of JD is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.48% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for JD.com, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 42.71. The forecasts range from a low of 20.06 to a high of $71.68. The average price target represents an increase of 55.48% from its latest reported closing price of 27.47.

The projected annual revenue for JD.com, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 1,436,777MM, an increase of 33.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,338K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,634K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 31.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,102K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,642K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 30.84% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 21,400K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,910K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JD by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 18,462K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,237K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,307K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,858K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 92.02% over the last quarter.

JD.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JD.com, Inc., also known as Jingdong, internationally known as Joybuy and formerly called 360buy, is a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing.

