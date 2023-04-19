Unusual Put Option Trade in JD.com Inc - ADR (JD) Worth $4,453.75K

On April 19, 2023 at 13:22:49 ET an unusually large $4,453.75K block of Put contracts in JD.com Inc - ADR (JD) was sold, with a strike price of $62.50 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 9.82 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in JD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1155 funds or institutions reporting positions in JD.com Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JD is 0.94%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 454,265K shares. The put/call ratio of JD is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.03% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for JD.com Inc - ADR is $71.32. The forecasts range from a low of $36.91 to a high of $92.83. The average price target represents an increase of 89.03% from its latest reported closing price of $37.73.

The projected annual revenue for JD.com Inc - ADR is $1,249,803MM, an increase of 19.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMFIX - Ashmore Emerging Markets Equity Fund INSTITUTIONAL CLASS holds 68K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JD by 34.08% over the last quarter.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) - Invesco V.i. American Franchise Fund Series I holds 80K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 67.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 34.48% over the last quarter.

Point72 Middle East FZE holds 111K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Ronald Blue Trust holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 24.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JD by 136,191.40% over the last quarter.

TGFTX - TCW Artificial Intelligence Equity Fund Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JD.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JD.com, Inc., also known as Jingdong, internationally known as Joybuy and formerly called 360buy, is a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing.

