Unusual Put Option Trade in JD.com Inc - ADR (JD) Worth $3,555.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:33:08 ET an unusually large $3,555.00K block of Put contracts in JD.com Inc - ADR (JD) was bought, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.77 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in JD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1155 funds or institutions reporting positions in JD.com Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JD is 0.94%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 454,265K shares. The put/call ratio of JD is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.03% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for JD.com Inc - ADR is $71.32. The forecasts range from a low of $36.91 to a high of $92.83. The average price target represents an increase of 89.03% from its latest reported closing price of $37.73.

The projected annual revenue for JD.com Inc - ADR is $1,249,803MM, an increase of 19.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APEEX - Aperture Endeavour Equity Fund Class X Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 165.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 59.68% over the last quarter.

INVESCO ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND TRUST - Invesco Select Growth ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 25.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JD by 133.20% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 99.78% over the last quarter.

ELCO Management Co. holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M&g Investment Management holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

JD.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JD.com, Inc., also known as Jingdong, internationally known as Joybuy and formerly called 360buy, is a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing.

