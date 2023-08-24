Unusual Put Option Trade in JD.com Inc - ADR (JD) Worth $1,709.38K

On August 23, 2023 at 15:22:23 ET an unusually large $1,709.38K block of Put contracts in JD.com Inc - ADR (JD) was sold, with a strike price of $61.26 / share, expiring in 149 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.66 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in JD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in JD.com Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 6.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JD is 0.61%, a decrease of 15.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 268,037K shares. The put/call ratio of JD is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for JD.com Inc - ADR is 57.20. The forecasts range from a low of 25.33 to a high of $83.60. The average price target represents an increase of 71.87% from its latest reported closing price of 33.28.

The projected annual revenue for JD.com Inc - ADR is 1,249,803MM, an increase of 16.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tiger Global Management holds 21,075K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,078K shares, representing a decrease of 14.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 37.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,858K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,242K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 31.91% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,237K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,222K shares, representing an increase of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 13.06% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 10,723K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,264K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JD by 23.28% over the last quarter.

Newlands Management Operations holds 9,037K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing an increase of 73.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JD by 74.83% over the last quarter.

JD.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JD.com, Inc., also known as Jingdong, internationally known as Joybuy and formerly called 360buy, is a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing.

