Unusual Put Option Trade in Jabil Circuit (JBL) Worth $280.00K

On March 30, 2023 at 13:11:10 ET an unusually large $280.00K block of Put contracts in Jabil Circuit (JBL) was bought, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 169 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.94 percentile of all recent large trades made in JBL options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.20% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jabil Circuit is $94.10. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.20% from its latest reported closing price of $84.62.

The projected annual revenue for Jabil Circuit is $34,863MM, a decrease of 0.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1064 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jabil Circuit. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 9.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBL is 0.29%, a decrease of 9.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 138,913K shares. The put/call ratio of JBL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Texas Yale Capital holds 8,449K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,482K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 99.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,158K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,020K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,097K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,331K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 4.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,882K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBL by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,641K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jabil Circuit Declares $0.08 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 received the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $84.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.84%, the lowest has been 0.38%, and the highest has been 1.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Jabil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jabil is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment.

