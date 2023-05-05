Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) Worth $985.00K

On May 5, 2023 at 14:46:56 ET an unusually large $985.00K block of Put contracts in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) was sold, with a strike price of $76.00 / share, expiring in 133 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.94 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in IYR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IYR is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.94% to 47,939K shares. The put/call ratio of IYR is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 6,705K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,615K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 37,545.49% over the last quarter.

Cibc World Markets holds 4,552K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,715K shares, representing a decrease of 25.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 60.13% over the last quarter.

WealthNavi holds 3,377K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 101,544.33% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,681K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares, representing a decrease of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,272K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing an increase of 37.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IYR by 60.07% over the last quarter.

See all iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.