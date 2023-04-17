Options
IWM

Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $8,338.00K

April 17, 2023 — 05:38 pm EDT

On April 17, 2023 at 15:45:52 ET an unusually large $8,338.00K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was bought, with a strike price of $220.00 / share, expiring in 242 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.88 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.85th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2120 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.85%, a decrease of 25.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.28% to 311,173K shares. IWM / iShares Russell 2000 ETF Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM / iShares Russell 2000 ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Old National Bancorp holds 97K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Howe & Rusling holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Johnson & White Wealth Management holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 861.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 48.46% over the last quarter.

Welch & Forbes holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Jacobi Capital Management holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

See all iShares Russell 2000 ETF regulatory filings.

