Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $8,307.00K

On May 9, 2023 at 15:44:00 ET an unusually large $8,307.00K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was sold, with a strike price of $220.00 / share, expiring in 220 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.58th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2081 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 1.03%, a decrease of 8.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 310,968K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 31,267K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,457K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 28,961K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,874K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 20,849K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,478K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 12,181K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,581K shares, representing a decrease of 19.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 7,413K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,756K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 15.03% over the last quarter.

See all iShares Russell 2000 ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.