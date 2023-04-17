Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $6,568.00K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:45:52 ET an unusually large $6,568.00K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was sold, with a strike price of $195.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.21 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.86th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2120 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.85%, a decrease of 25.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.28% to 311,173K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aspiriant holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Successful Portfolios holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 25.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Titleist Asset Management holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Domani Wealth holds 61K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

