Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $6,275.20K

On April 13, 2023 at 16:08:31 ET an unusually large $6,275.20K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was bought, with a strike price of $195.00 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.22 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.71th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2127 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.83%, a decrease of 26.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.35% to 310,513K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vestmark Advisory Solutions holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 76.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 242.25% over the last quarter.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 82.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.94% over the last quarter.

True North Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Shepherd Financial Partners holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Clear Street Markets holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 91.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 72.19% over the last quarter.

