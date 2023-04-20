Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $5,054.30K

On April 20, 2023 at 14:39:13 ET an unusually large $5,054.30K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was bought, with a strike price of $240.00 / share, expiring in 239 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.80th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2114 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.87%, a decrease of 22.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.69% to 312,870K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

City Holding holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 29.88% over the last quarter.

Collective Family Office holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 25.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 126,285.64% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 89K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 20.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Lifestyle Asset Management holds 71K shares.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 34.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.85% over the last quarter.

