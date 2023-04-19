Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $4,169.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:51:17 ET an unusually large $4,169.00K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was sold, with a strike price of $220.00 / share, expiring in 240 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.28th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2115 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.86%, a decrease of 23.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.18% to 311,058K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aspiriant holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Integrated Investment Consultants holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Advisor Resource Council holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wells Fargo holds 20,849K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,478K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Penobscot Investment Management holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

