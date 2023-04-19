Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $3,667.90K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:30:05 ET an unusually large $3,667.90K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was sold, with a strike price of $240.00 / share, expiring in 240 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.10 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.59th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2115 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.86%, a decrease of 23.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.18% to 311,058K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

McCutchen Group holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 54K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 80.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.66% over the last quarter.

Guidance Point Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Canal Capital Management holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Bath Savings Trust holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 49,184.43% over the last quarter.

