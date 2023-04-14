Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $24,983.20K

On April 14, 2023 at 16:08:34 ET an unusually large $24,983.20K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was sold, with a strike price of $205.00 / share, expiring in 63 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 9.46 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2124 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.84%, a decrease of 25.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.37% to 310,510K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Surevest holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 54.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 123.90% over the last quarter.

Wsfs Capital Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 53.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 90.33% over the last quarter.

MTM Investment Management holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Successful Portfolios holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 25.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Levy Wealth Management Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

