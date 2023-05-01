Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $20,638.80K

On May 1, 2023 at 16:02:27 ET an unusually large $20,638.80K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was bought, with a strike price of $200.00 / share, expiring in 46 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.98th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2092 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.93%, a decrease of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.03% to 311,170K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Poplar Forest Capital holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Live Oak Private Wealth holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Bangor Savings Bank holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Argent Advisors holds 42K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 92,047.07% over the last quarter.

See all iShares Russell 2000 ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.