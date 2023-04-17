Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $16,450.00K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:50:39 ET an unusually large $16,450.00K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was bought, with a strike price of $195.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2120 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.85%, a decrease of 25.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.28% to 311,173K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hummer Financial Advisory Services holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Horizon Investments holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Chapin Davis holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 31.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 132,161.55% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 13.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 10.60% over the last quarter.

See all iShares Russell 2000 ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.