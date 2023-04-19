Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $14,175.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:30:05 ET an unusually large $14,175.00K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was bought, with a strike price of $190.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2115 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.86%, a decrease of 23.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.18% to 311,058K shares. The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 97,712.91% over the last quarter.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 25.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Waypoint Capital Advisors holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Community Bank of Raymore holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 13.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 10.60% over the last quarter.

