Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Worth $12,199.20K

April 17, 2023 — 05:38 pm EDT

On April 17, 2023 at 15:45:52 ET an unusually large $12,199.20K block of Put contracts in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) was bought, with a strike price of $205.00 / share, expiring in 60 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.34 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in IWM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2120 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IWM is 0.85%, a decrease of 25.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.28% to 311,173K shares. IWM / iShares Russell 2000 ETF Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of IWM is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM / iShares Russell 2000 ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Integrity Financial holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Cliffwater holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IVCSX - Voya Small Company Portfolio Class I holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 34.52% over the last quarter.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IWM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Coastline Trust holds 86K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all iShares Russell 2000 ETF regulatory filings.

