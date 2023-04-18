Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Worth $50.09K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:55:20 ET an unusually large $50.09K block of Put contracts in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) was bought, with a strike price of $106.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ∞ sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in MUB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1217 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUB is 0.67%, a decrease of 18.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.38% to 252,694K shares. The put/call ratio of MUB is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CoreCap Advisors holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 77.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUB by 50.60% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 68K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 73.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUB by 256.17% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 110.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUB by 55.21% over the last quarter.

OVM - Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF holds 149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUB by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUB by 6.41% over the last quarter.

