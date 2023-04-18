Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Worth $37.41K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:54:34 ET an unusually large $37.41K block of Put contracts in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) was bought, with a strike price of $106.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in MUB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1217 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUB is 0.67%, a decrease of 18.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.38% to 252,694K shares. The put/call ratio of MUB is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bigelow Investment Advisors holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 122.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUB by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 102.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUB by 53.67% over the last quarter.

Tompkins Financial holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IAG Wealth Partners holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUB by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Keel Point holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 16.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUB by 12.79% over the last quarter.

