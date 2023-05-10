Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) Worth $124.54K

On May 10, 2023 at 10:08:43 ET an unusually large $124.54K block of Put contracts in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) was sold, with a strike price of $28.00 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.97 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TUR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUR is 0.18%, a decrease of 15.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.93% to 4,359K shares. The put/call ratio of TUR is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 429K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing an increase of 47.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUR by 171.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 25.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUR by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 290K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 290K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 194K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

