Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Worth $166.46K

On April 26, 2023 at 13:15:40 ET an unusually large $166.46K block of Put contracts in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) was bought, with a strike price of $28.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in EWG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 6.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWG is 0.77%, an increase of 235.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.24% to 30,551K shares. The put/call ratio of EWG is 2.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Headlands Technologies holds 4K shares.

GHTA - Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 29.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWG by 23.93% over the last quarter.

Main Management holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares, representing a decrease of 1,688.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWG by 99.06% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 221K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing a decrease of 374.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWG by 76.58% over the last quarter.

See all iShares MSCI Germany ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.