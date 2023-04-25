Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) Worth $122.20K

On April 25, 2023 at 09:32:00 ET an unusually large $122.20K block of Put contracts in iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) was sold, with a strike price of $47.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.01 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.15th percentile of all recent large trades made in MCHI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI China ETF. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 11.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHI is 0.39%, a decrease of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.29% to 66,780K shares. The put/call ratio of MCHI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lake Street Financial holds 96K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 26.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHI by 98.25% over the last quarter.

Ronald Blue Trust holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHI by 97,681.67% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 2,523K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares, representing an increase of 30.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHI by 32.96% over the last quarter.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 97.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHI by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Connable Office holds 327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing an increase of 61.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHI by 273,624.98% over the last quarter.

