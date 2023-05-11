Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Worth $625.62K

On May 11, 2023 at 15:07:58 ET an unusually large $625.62K block of Put contracts in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.36th percentile of all recent large trades made in EWZ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWZ is 0.64%, an increase of 29.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.03% to 100,817K shares. The put/call ratio of EWZ is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 7,967K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,038K shares, representing a decrease of 76.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 50.78% over the last quarter.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 7,536K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,500K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,936K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,129K shares, representing a decrease of 74.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 47.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,904K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares, representing a decrease of 27.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 91.33% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,723K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,473K shares, representing an increase of 26.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 9.33% over the last quarter.

See all iShares MSCI Brazil ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.