Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Worth $392.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:58:04 ET an unusually large $392.00K block of Put contracts in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) was bought, with a strike price of $28.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.65th percentile of all recent large trades made in EWZ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWZ is 0.40%, a decrease of 15.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.81% to 104,285K shares. The put/call ratio of EWZ is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ipsen Advisor Group holds 14K shares.

Blair William holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 45.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 38.79% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 531K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 58.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 105.08% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 1,853K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing a decrease of 25.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 30.37% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 267K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWZ by 23.54% over the last quarter.

