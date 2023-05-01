Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Worth $1,580.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 15:49:45 ET an unusually large $1,580.00K block of Put contracts in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) was sold, with a strike price of $108.00 / share, expiring in 46 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.86 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in LQD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1156 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQD is 1.28%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 319,910K shares. The put/call ratio of LQD is 3.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fermata Advisors holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 3,702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,133K shares, representing a decrease of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQD by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Powell Investment Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQD by 8.79% over the last quarter.

PGDIX - Global Diversified Income Fund Institutional Class holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 175.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LQD by 60.08% over the last quarter.

BSW Wealth Partners holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

