Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Worth $944.00K

On May 5, 2023 at 15:08:36 ET an unusually large $944.00K block of Put contracts in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) was bought, with a strike price of $69.00 / share, expiring in 224 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.69th percentile of all recent large trades made in HYG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1021 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 6.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYG is 1.48%, a decrease of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.50% to 286,375K shares. The put/call ratio of HYG is 4.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clark Capital Management Group holds 31,067K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NTBAX - Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund Shares holds 16,656K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,365K shares, representing a decrease of 34.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 23.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,662K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,760K shares, representing an increase of 22.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 27.51% over the last quarter.

Japan Science & Technology Agency holds 9,199K shares.

Wright Fund Managment holds 8,876K shares.

