Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Worth $799.99K

On April 19, 2023 at 12:11:13 ET an unusually large $799.99K block of Put contracts in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) was bought, with a strike price of $71.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.97th percentile of all recent large trades made in HYG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1026 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 10.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYG is 1.41%, a decrease of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.79% to 287,005K shares. The put/call ratio of HYG is 3.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone Point Wealth holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 63.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 99.78% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds V - BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio Service Shares holds 3,350K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 61.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 144.92% over the last quarter.

Atlas Financial Advisors holds 91K shares.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 46.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 66.50% over the last quarter.

Transamerica Financial Advisors holds 67K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 22,706.79% over the last quarter.

