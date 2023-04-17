Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Worth $1,180.00K

On April 17, 2023 at 11:01:45 ET an unusually large $1,180.00K block of Put contracts in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) was bought, with a strike price of $72.00 / share, expiring in 151 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.72 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.95th percentile of all recent large trades made in HYG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1031 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 11.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYG is 1.41%, a decrease of 11.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.53% to 287,028K shares. The put/call ratio of HYG is 3.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nissay Asset Management holds 130K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 5.35% over the last quarter.

HBK Sorce Advisory holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 99.95% over the last quarter.

INCMX - FundX Flexible Income Fund holds 95K shares.

Towercrest Capital Management holds 170K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYG by 18.09% over the last quarter.

