Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) Worth $161.70K

On April 26, 2023 at 10:46:39 ET an unusually large $161.70K block of Put contracts in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) was sold, with a strike price of $19.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.27 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.53th percentile of all recent large trades made in ICLN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICLN is 0.32%, a decrease of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.68% to 90,423K shares. The put/call ratio of ICLN is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Howard Capital Management Group holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 11.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLN by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Exchange Capital Management holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLN by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VERITY Wealth Advisors holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLN by 99.89% over the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLN by 11.78% over the last quarter.

