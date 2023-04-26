Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Worth $994.50K

On April 26, 2023 at 12:22:48 ET an unusually large $994.50K block of Put contracts in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 324 day(s) (on March 15, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FXI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXI is 0.77%, a decrease of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.54% to 216,388K shares. The put/call ratio of FXI is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist holds 3K shares.

Clear Street Markets holds 128K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ameliora Wealth Management holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Kingsview Wealth Management holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 99.92% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Standard Class holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 57.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 148.91% over the last quarter.

