Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Worth $745.00K

On May 4, 2023 at 11:26:31 ET an unusually large $745.00K block of Put contracts in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) was sold, with a strike price of $26.00 / share, expiring in 260 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in FXI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXI is 0.79%, a decrease of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.24% to 216,460K shares. The put/call ratio of FXI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 17,120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,349K shares, representing an increase of 45.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 90.99% over the last quarter.

YINN - Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares holds 13,431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,178K shares, representing an increase of 54.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 6.69% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 12,877K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,229K shares, representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 12,442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,714K shares, representing a decrease of 26.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 82.66% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 11,715K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares, representing an increase of 78.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 406.81% over the last quarter.

See all iShares China Large-Cap ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.