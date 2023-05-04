News & Insights

Options
FXI

Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Worth $745.00K

May 04, 2023 — 08:16 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On May 4, 2023 at 11:26:31 ET an unusually large $745.00K block of Put contracts in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) was sold, with a strike price of $26.00 / share, expiring in 260 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in FXI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXI is 0.79%, a decrease of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.24% to 216,460K shares. FXI / iShares China Large-Cap ETF Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FXI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FXI / iShares China Large-Cap ETF Shares Held by Institutions

Bank Of America holds 17,120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,349K shares, representing an increase of 45.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 90.99% over the last quarter.

YINN - Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares holds 13,431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,178K shares, representing an increase of 54.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 6.69% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 12,877K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,229K shares, representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 12,442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,714K shares, representing a decrease of 26.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 82.66% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 11,715K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares, representing an increase of 78.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 406.81% over the last quarter.

See all iShares China Large-Cap ETF regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FXI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.