Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Worth $1,147.50K

On April 26, 2023 at 12:22:48 ET an unusually large $1,147.50K block of Put contracts in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 324 day(s) (on March 15, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in FXI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXI is 0.77%, a decrease of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.54% to 216,388K shares. The put/call ratio of FXI is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Spire Wealth Management holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

National Bank Of Canada holds 2,953K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750K shares, representing a decrease of 27.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 79.26% over the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Mml Investors Services holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 45.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXI by 99.93% over the last quarter.

