Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Worth $258.77K

On April 18, 2023 at 14:26:54 ET an unusually large $258.77K block of Put contracts in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) was bought, with a strike price of $98.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 9.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in IEF options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 789 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEF is 1.20%, a decrease of 24.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.82% to 207,599K shares. The put/call ratio of IEF is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harbour Investments holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 18.47% over the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 36K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 90K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 16.02% over the last quarter.

LGT Financial Advisors holds 1K shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,330K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 96.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEF by 2,162.40% over the last quarter.

