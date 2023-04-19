Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Worth $796.25K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:30:46 ET an unusually large $796.25K block of Put contracts in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was bought, with a strike price of $109.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.96th percentile of all recent large trades made in TLT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 912 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLT is 1.28%, a decrease of 15.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.34% to 211,863K shares. The put/call ratio of TLT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria holds 353K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 47.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 69.14% over the last quarter.

Nkcfo holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SG3 Management holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TINIX - ACM Tactical Income Fund Class I holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Harbour Investments holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 34.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 18.99% over the last quarter.

