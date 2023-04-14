Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Worth $608.53K

On April 14, 2023 at 13:19:14 ET an unusually large $608.53K block of Put contracts in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was sold, with a strike price of $115.00 / share, expiring in 280 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.50 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.34th percentile of all recent large trades made in TLT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 918 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLT is 1.24%, a decrease of 17.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.90% to 209,010K shares. The put/call ratio of TLT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Tilly Financial holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 14.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 15.13% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Investor Destinations Moderately Conservative Fund Class II holds 91K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors holds 6K shares.

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Actinver Wealth Management holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 36.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 99.86% over the last quarter.

See all iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.