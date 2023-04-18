Unusual Put Option Trade in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Worth $557.55K

On April 18, 2023 at 14:27:46 ET an unusually large $557.55K block of Put contracts in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was bought, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 276 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in TLT options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLT is 1.26%, a decrease of 16.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.35% to 211,643K shares. The put/call ratio of TLT is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MBM Wealth Consultants holds 0K shares.

Hellman Jordan Management holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Edgestream Partners holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 25.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 99.81% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Investor Destinations Capital Appreciation Fund Class II holds 198K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLT by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

