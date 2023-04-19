Unusual Put Option Trade in Invitation Homes (INVH) Worth $399.96K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:44:29 ET an unusually large $399.96K block of Put contracts in Invitation Homes (INVH) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in INVH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1066 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitation Homes. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVH is 0.45%, a decrease of 25.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 722,119K shares. The put/call ratio of INVH is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invitation Homes is $35.24. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.44% from its latest reported closing price of $33.11.

The projected annual revenue for Invitation Homes is $2,447MM, an increase of 9.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMFAX - Nationwide Dynamic U.S. Growth Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tri-continental holds 150K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Mackenzie Financial holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 0.55% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Real Estate Securities Fund Investor A Shares holds 416K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 0.36% over the last quarter.

WMLIX - Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund Class I Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Declares $0.26 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $33.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.51%, and the highest has been 3.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.73%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Invitation Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, 'Together with you, it makes a house a home,' reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

