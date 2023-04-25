Unusual Put Option Trade in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Worth $1,892.80K

On April 25, 2023 at 09:49:29 ET an unusually large $1,892.80K block of Put contracts in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) was bought, with a strike price of $125.00 / share, expiring in 143 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.64 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in RSP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. This is an increase of 115 owner(s) or 10.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSP is 1.06%, a decrease of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.20% to 133,917K shares. The put/call ratio of RSP is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chai Trust Co holds 160K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSP by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Thompson Davis holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSP by 92,595.69% over the last quarter.

AlphaStar Capital Management holds 27K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FineMark National Bank & Trust holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSP by 34.43% over the last quarter.

