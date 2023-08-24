Unusual Put Option Trade in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) Worth $2,010.00K

On August 24, 2023 at 11:14:32 ET an unusually large $2,010.00K block of Put contracts in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $330.00 / share, expiring in 127 day(s) (on December 29, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.04th percentile of all recent large trades made in QQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco Capital Management LLC - Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QQQ is 2.25%, an increase of 16.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.22% to 250,992K shares. The put/call ratio of QQQ is 2.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 11,841K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,055K shares, representing a decrease of 77.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 82.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,524K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,182K shares, representing an increase of 22.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 951.74% over the last quarter.

Rokos Capital Management LLP holds 7,672K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 96.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 407.22% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,575K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,667K shares, representing an increase of 25.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 50.49% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,893K shares, representing a decrease of 45.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 79.01% over the last quarter.

